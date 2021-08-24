Amarillo police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting near Southeast 5th and South Bivins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting near South Bivins and Southeast 5th Avenue.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Trinidad Marry.

According to APD, officers received multiple calls near Southeast 5th and Browning Street on a man walking down the street pointing a gun at people in the neighborhood.

When police contacted him, they say he refused to drop the gun and continued waving it in the air.

The officers walked with Marry to try to get him to drop the weapon. Officers shot him when he wouldn’t drop the gun.

He died on the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video to call (806) 378-9468.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.