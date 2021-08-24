East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County officials strategize to replace City of Lufkin EMS

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery is diligently working on an EMS plan for outlying communities now being served by the City of Lufkin EMS. The City of Lufkin is cutting EMS service outside the city limits beginning Jan. 1.

Zavalla Mayor Carlos Guzman thinks hiring an independent ambulance service for Angelina County will be better for rural residents. Zavalla is 24 miles from Lufkin. Outlying Angelina County residents live much farther.

Guzman and Lymbery want to be able to present bids to county commissioners next month. The goal is to have a plan in place by November, providing plenty of leeway before the contract with the city of Lufkin comes to an end.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

