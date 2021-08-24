East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional...
East Texas medical providers hope antibody treatments keep COVID-19 patients out of hospital

Latest News

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House moderates offered deal to ease Biden budget standoff