East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak causes Burkeville ISD to cancel classes until Sept. 1

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Burkeville ISD has decided to cancel classes until Sept. 1....
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Burkeville ISD has decided to cancel classes until Sept. 1. (Source: Burkeville ISD Facebook page)(Burkeville ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKEVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the district, Burkeville ISD’s leadership has decided to cancel classes until 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“Unfortunately, our COVID cases are rising, and in the best interest of our students and staff, we are closing the district effective 3:30 p.m. today, August 24, and will resume classes on Wednesday, September 1st t 7:45 a.m.,” a post on the Burkeville ISD Facebook page stated.

The Facebook post also said the closure days may have to be added back into the district’s calendar. Virtual instruction is not an option at this time, according to TEA guidelines.

“All extra-curricular activities will be suspended until September 1st,” the Facebook post stated.

During the closure, the Burkeville ISD campus will be deep cleaned.

The Facebook post urged parents to contact principal Kevin Day at (409) 698-4144 or assistant principal Angela Lowe at (409) 383-4788 if their student or students test positive for COVID-19.

“We hope that you and your family stay safe during this challenging time,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Packages sent by Pfizer containing sodium chloride for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine opens door for vaccine mandates in Texas

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,723 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton
Dr. Jen Ashton explains process of FDA approving COVID-19 vaccine
Angelina County officials strategize to replace City of Lufkin EMS