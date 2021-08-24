East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sees slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 157 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down three from the day before. As of Monday, 5 ICU beds were open in the area, two more than the day before.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional...
East Texas medical providers hope antibody treatments keep COVID-19 patients out of hospital

Latest News

Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Woden ISD
Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of week
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today