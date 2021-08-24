East Texas Now Business Break
Due to cancelations, Cayuga now set to play Cushing Friday night

Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAYUGA, Texas (KLTV) - Because High Island canceled its football game against Cushing, the Bearkats will now host Cayuga at 7 p.m.

Cayuga was originally set to play Mount Enterprise, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 in the Mount Enterprise program.

For full high school football coverage, visit the Red Zone page on KLTV.com or download the Red Zone app.

