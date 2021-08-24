Due to cancelations, Cayuga now set to play Cushing Friday night
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAYUGA, Texas (KLTV) - Because High Island canceled its football game against Cushing, the Bearkats will now host Cayuga at 7 p.m.
Cayuga was originally set to play Mount Enterprise, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 in the Mount Enterprise program.
For full high school football coverage, visit the Red Zone page on KLTV.com or download the Red Zone app.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.