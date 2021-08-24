First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat advisories have already been extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties as heat indices are expected to top out in the 105-110-degree range Wednesday afternoon.

Our guidance suggests that Thursday may also contain some oppressive heat index values before we see an edge taken off the heat by this Friday and the upcoming weekend.

The infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure has been in control of our weather since this weekend and it will continue to hold strong for one more day before it gradually shifts to our north and west and weakens with time.

This will lead to warm nights and hot afternoons under lots of sunshine as daytime highs make a run for the century mark the next couple of days.

Even if we do not hit the century mark on our thermometers, it will certainly feel like it as heat indices will be topping out in the 105-110-degree range for the next several afternoons.

When the heat dome starts to loosen its grip, we will see some deeper moisture out in the Gulf of Mexico start to work back in our direction.

This will lead to a low-end, 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers starting on Wednesday before they go up to 30% on Thursday and 40% by Friday and beyond.

These showers and thunderstorms will mainly be confined to the mid-to-late afternoon hours, or the heat of the day, as the sea breeze front moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

The combination of the sea breeze and high pressure not being as strong will allow our daytime highs to come down into the middle 90′s later this week and the lower 90′s by this weekend.

There are signs that a supply of deeper moisture may swing up through the Texas coast and into East Texas over the weekend and early next week. That would lead to slightly higher rain chances as we round out the month of August.

Some of this deeper moisture may come courtesy of a tropical cyclone that may very well organize and affect the Texas landscape about this time next week.

