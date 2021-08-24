East Texas Now Business Break
Huntsville officer injured in crash while responding to bank robbery

A 27-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested for the robbery.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville police officer had minor injuries Monday after being involved in a crash while responding to a bank robbery, according to the police department.

The robbery happened at First Financial Bank and the suspect took off running from the business. Police responded to the area and the suspect was apprehended near the intersection of 11th Street and Normal Park.

During the response, a police cruiser collided with a civilian’s vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out and the police department said on Facebook Monday night that he “is grateful for your thoughts and prayers He is doing well and in good spirits.”

According to the Huntsville Item, the man arrested for the robbery was Telvin Tubbs, 27, of Huntsville.

