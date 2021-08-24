Lack of opponents causes Arp High School to cancel football game

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp High School’s football team will not play a game this Friday.

Following Hughes Springs High School’s cancellation of all classes and extra-curricular events due to COVID-19, Arp High School was unable to find a new opponent in time to keep Friday’s game on schedule.

As a result of Hughes Springs’ cancellation, Arp will receive a forfeit win to begin the season.

Additionally, the JV football game Arp had scheduled versus Hawkins for this Monday afternoon has also been cancelled.

