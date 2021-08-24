East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lack of opponents causes Arp High School to cancel football game

Arp Tigers
Arp Tigers(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp High School’s football team will not play a game this Friday.

Following Hughes Springs High School’s cancellation of all classes and extra-curricular events due to COVID-19, Arp High School was unable to find a new opponent in time to keep Friday’s game on schedule.

As a result of Hughes Springs’ cancellation, Arp will receive a forfeit win to begin the season.

Additionally, the JV football game Arp had scheduled versus Hawkins for this Monday afternoon has also been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
Woden ISD
Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of week
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla

Latest News

Lufkin football
Lufkin preparing for fierce Legacy run attack
2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Due to cancellations, Cayuga now set to play Cushing Friday night
Lufkin Panthers
WebXtra: Lufkin football ready for a return to Friday night normalcy
Heart screens and young athletes
East Texas doctor discusses risk for myocarditis for young athletes