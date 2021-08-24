East Texas Now Business Break
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas.  Today looks a lot like yesterday, but more counties are under a heat advisory.  Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s this morning and will warm into the mid 90s again this afternoon.  The heat advisory has been issued because much of East Texas will see heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the triple digits.  Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected to continue through midweek.  An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, especially in Deep East Texas.  However, chances for rain look to be a little better for the weekend, mainly during the afternoon hours.  Temperatures will still be hot, but not quite as hot this weekend and into early next week thanks to a few more clouds and the chance for rain.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

