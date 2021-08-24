East Texas Now Business Break
One of Texas’s Top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Midland

Daniel Ramirez Mojica was arrested outside of the IHOP off of I-20 and Big Spring.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshalls, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS assisted in the arrest of Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

CBS7 obtained this information from the U.S. Marshall’s Service,

Daniel Ramirez Mojica was arrested outside of the IHOP off of I-20 and Big Spring in Midland.

He was wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance X3, and Parole Violation (Aggravated Robbery X4).

He had been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Tampering with a Government Record.

