Red Zone GOTW Preview: Nacogdoches travels to Kilgore to open season

Nacogdoches vs Kilgore
Nacogdoches vs Kilgore(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - The First Red Zone Game of the Week for 2021 will feature a relationship on the sidelines that goes back over two decades.

Nacogdoches will travel to Kilgore to open the season. Both teams made the playoffs in 2020. The Dragons lost to Huntsville in the first round. Kilgore had their season end in the 4A DI Regional Final. The two schools have played a total of 44 times. Kilgore leads the series 21-20-3. The Bulldogs won their last meeting in 2019, 17-14.

“We had a chance to win at the end,” Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allman said. “We made more mistakes than they did. They came away with a one score victory so I feel like it will be that kind of game again.”

Clint Fuller took over Kilgore in the offseason and comes to the school after a stint at Pleasant Grove. Fuller did not make the schedule but welcomes the challenge of a 5A team.

”In East Texas you will never get an easy game,” Fuller said. “Everyone has talent. Every week will be a challenge.”

The two head coaches share a special bond. Fuller graduated from Brownwood high school in 2001. He was coached on the defensive side of the ball by Allman, who was an assistant at the school.

“We have a great friendship,” Allman said. “I tired to hire him about four times and I was lucky once to get him at Southlake when I was the athletic director there. He has always been a student of the game. I think that is all he thinks about besides his family and his kids. He knows exactly what we are doing defensively. We have not changed a whole lot from the time he was a player at Brownwood.”

Kickoff between the two will be set for 7:30 p.m.

”Coach Allman will have them coached up,” Fuller said. “They will be physical. For my first game as a head coach to go against Allman is a special and unique opportunity.”

