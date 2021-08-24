Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We could again see some areas hit the century mark today in East Texas, but that will not be widespread across the region. Heat indices will be in the triple digits yet again today, therefore we have another Head Advisory for most of East Texas. This evening, temperatures will be in the low 90s and 80s, before cooling down to overnight lows in the mid 70s. Mostly clear skies tonight and to start tomorrow morning.

Wednesday we’ll see our “heat wave” peak, with highs in the upper 90s, and then things start to cool down. Low rain chances return to East Texas tomorrow as the sea breeze will become more active with winds shifting to the southeast. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s Wednesday into the weekend. The low rain chances stick around for the same period, with Deep East Texas likely seeing most of the rain. To start next week, we’ll keep highs in the low 90s with low rain chances and partly cloudy skies. We are also monitoring tropical activity near Venezuela, there is a 60% chance we see a tropical cyclone develop in the next five days. It is too early to say where this system will head if it forms, but it is possible we could see impacts from this in East Texas early next week. We are watching closely.

