East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We could again see some areas hit the century mark today in East Texas, but that will not be widespread across the region. Heat indices will be in the triple digits yet again today, therefore we have another Head Advisory for most of East Texas. This evening, temperatures will be in the low 90s and 80s, before cooling down to overnight lows in the mid 70s. Mostly clear skies tonight and to start tomorrow morning.

Wednesday we’ll see our “heat wave” peak, with highs in the upper 90s, and then things start to cool down. Low rain chances return to East Texas tomorrow as the sea breeze will become more active with winds shifting to the southeast. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s Wednesday into the weekend. The low rain chances stick around for the same period, with Deep East Texas likely seeing most of the rain. To start next week, we’ll keep highs in the low 90s with low rain chances and partly cloudy skies. We are also monitoring tropical activity near Venezuela, there is a 60% chance we see a tropical cyclone develop in the next five days. It is too early to say where this system will head if it forms, but it is possible we could see impacts from this in East Texas early next week. We are watching closely.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional...
East Texas medical providers hope antibody treatments keep COVID-19 patients out of hospital

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-24-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
First Alert: Making a run at the century mark on Tuesday afternoon