Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week

(Wells ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Wells ISD released students on all campuses at 1:15 Tuesday, and will remain closed the remainder of the week for deep cleaning and disinfection.

Superintendent Jill Gaston said the district has several positive COVID-19 cases and many students ill with fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea.

Gaston said the decision was made based on attendance data from the last two days.

All athletic events are canceled until Tuesday, Aug. 31 and practices are canceled through Monday.

