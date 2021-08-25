$2.5 million awarded to help proposed SFA Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation is the latest collaborative effort by SFA and economic developers. A $2.5 million dollar CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will get the initiative off the ground.

The proposed center is described as an interactive environment. Students and faculty research and network with industry, business, and entrepreneurs. Industry and individuals may be contemplating a project for Deep East Texas, but need specific study before launching the idea.

The new Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation, will be located at the site of SFA’s former Science Research Center on U.S. Hwy. 59. Research assignments will begin in the meantime at SFA’s main campus.

