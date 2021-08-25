9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Hugo Garcia, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Ronald Floyd, 75 years old, Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction

Michael James Spano, 41 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

