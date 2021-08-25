East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ABC News political director discusses, Afghanistan evacuation, infrastructure, inflation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest news from Washington.

Klein said it’s impossible to know if the Aug. 31 exit deadline from Afghanistan is realistic when the numbers of Americans and Afghans to evacuate is unclear, but he said it’s “almost impossible”.

It’s possible that Pres. Biden could slide a bit on the deadline expiring in six days, but any change also depends on the unlikelihood of the Taliban complying after 20 years as a military opponent, according to Klein.

Tuesday’s vote by the House of Representatives on the $3.5 trillion framework for the budget is just one of many tough votes ahead with tense negotiations on infrastructure Klein said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Woden ISD
Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of week
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Burkeville ISD has decided to cancel classes until Sept. 1....
COVID-19 outbreak causes Burkeville ISD to cancel classes until Sept. 1

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Rural Innovation Center
WEBXTRA: Rural innovation center
Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order re-emphasizes ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
ABC News political director discusses, Afghanistan evacuation, infrastructure, inflation
ABC News political director discusses, Afghanistan evacuation, infrastructure, inflation