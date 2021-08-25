East Texas Now Business Break
Brandon Belt dedicates 2 HR night to grandmother who passed away earlier in the day

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (KTRE) - East Texan Brandon Belt was full of emotion during the San Francisco Giants 8-0 win Monday night against the New York Mets.

The Hudson native went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs just hours after learning his grandmother had died from COVID-19.

“It’s been a pretty tough day,” Belt said in the Giants postgame show. “I’ve kind of been in a daze all day. I was just glad I could come out here and do that for her. I just wanted to dedicate the rest of the season to her as well. She was a huge supporter of mine, so this really does mean a lot.”

Belt has hit 7 home runs since rejoining the team in early August from a knee injury.

