Crockett girl to be featured in NYC Times Square display

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett resident Arianna Cooper of will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photo of Arianna was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. [Her] photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on September 18.

Arianna is pictured in a floral milk bath.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations. This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will one again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS

National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on September 18, is available online at www.ndss.org.

