Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph

Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph - the perfect weeknight meal
Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph - the perfect weeknight meal(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost everyone loves delicious macaroni and cheese, and kids are especially fond of it.

I’m pumping up the protein by adding ham, but you can use other add-ins, like cooked ground beef, rotisserie chicken, or favorite vegetables.

Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

2 cups water (more, as needed during cooking)

16 ounces uncooked large elbow pasta

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Small package diced ham (optional - or other cooked meats or vegetables)

Method:

1. In a Dutch oven or a deep-sided skillet, combine the milk, water and salt, whisking over medium-high heat.

2. Stir in the dry pasta, and brink the liquid to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring very often, for the length of time specified on the pasta packaging. (at least eight minutes; test one piece before taking of heat.)

The pasta will absorb the liquid.

3. Stir in the grated cheddar, and stir until melted. Serve hot.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

