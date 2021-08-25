Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost everyone loves delicious macaroni and cheese, and kids are especially fond of it.

I’m pumping up the protein by adding ham, but you can use other add-ins, like cooked ground beef, rotisserie chicken, or favorite vegetables.

Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

2 cups water (more, as needed during cooking)

16 ounces uncooked large elbow pasta

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Small package diced ham (optional - or other cooked meats or vegetables)

Method:

1. In a Dutch oven or a deep-sided skillet, combine the milk, water and salt, whisking over medium-high heat.

2. Stir in the dry pasta, and brink the liquid to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring very often, for the length of time specified on the pasta packaging. (at least eight minutes; test one piece before taking of heat.)

The pasta will absorb the liquid.

3. Stir in the grated cheddar, and stir until melted. Serve hot.

