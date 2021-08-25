First Alert: Scattered downpours will take a slight edge off the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few scattered downpours bubble up this afternoon as the disturbance that was over Louisiana yesterday is now traversing westward through east and southeast Texas today.

Some of the heavier downpours will contain lightning and gusty winds until the sun goes down. Once we lose the heat of the day, much of the activity should fizzle away.

The infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure has been in control of our weather since this weekend and has kept us hot and dry. However, it is starting to shift a bit further to the north, which has opened up a window for us to see the return of some scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the Piney Woods.

We will still remain hot for Thursday and Friday as we sit under partly sunny skies and highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 90′s. The chance of rain on Thursday will be at 30% before it goes up to 40% by Friday afternoon.

We are looking at modest rain chances to continue for the rest of this week and through this weekend as high pressure has less of an influence on our weather and allows the daily sea breeze front and deeper moisture levels to give us these afternoon downpours.

The combination of the heat dome moving away and some daily rain showers and storms entering the picture will lead to daytime highs coming down into the lower 90′s by this weekend.

As we transition toward next week, our eyes will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical mischief looks to be likely for Texas and Louisiana residents.

To what extent those impacts will be should be more clear once we get better data and more confidence in the forecast track and intensity of this tropical cyclone. Therefore, please stay weather alert this weekend as we will provide updates on this system as it gets into the Gulf of Mexico.

