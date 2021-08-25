Former Lobo Haynes King named starter for A&M opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - Former Longview Lobo Haynes King will be the starter for the Texas A&M opener on September 4 about Kent State.

Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement this morning on Houston radio station 97.5 FM. King was competing for the job against redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada.

King will take over for Kellen Mond, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Lots of pressure will be on King as the Aggies will enter the season at the No.6 team in the country after going 9-1.

King led the Lobos to a 2018 6A DII state title when they defeated Beaumont West Brook 35-34 in it was the first time the school claimed the championship since 1937.

