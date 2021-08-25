Jasper County man gets 30 months in jail for stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - A Kirbyville man was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County.

District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Tuesday sentenced William Cody Shaver, 37, to two 30-month sentences to be served concurrently for two counts of mail fraud. Additionally, Crone also gave Shaver a $100 special assessment fee on each count, ordered him to pay $690 in restitution and ordered three years of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently.

In total, Shaver was accused of having stolen $53,000.

Previous reporting:

