East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jasper County man gets 30 months in jail for stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.(Newton County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - A Kirbyville man was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County.

District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Tuesday sentenced William Cody Shaver, 37, to two 30-month sentences to be served concurrently for two counts of mail fraud. Additionally, Crone also gave Shaver a $100 special assessment fee on each count, ordered him to pay $690 in restitution and ordered three years of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently.

In total, Shaver was accused of having stolen $53,000.

Previous reporting:

Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woden ISD
Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of week
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Burkeville ISD has decided to cancel classes until Sept. 1....
COVID-19 outbreak causes Burkeville ISD to cancel classes until Sept. 1
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Packages sent by Pfizer containing sodium chloride for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine opens door for vaccine mandates in Texas

Latest News

Temporary COVID-19 antibody infusion center planned for Nacogdoches
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Lufkin ISD to outsource substitutes from national company