Lufkin ISD to outsource substitutes from national company

(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees approved Education Solution Services (ESS) to manage the district’s substitute program.

The educational staffing firm’s home base in Nashville manages a pool of substitutes in 30 states and over 750 districts.

Effective Oct. 1, ESS will officially begin managing the district’s substitute program and contact current substitutes offering positions to continue working at Lufkin ISD. ESS will provide details for orientation meetings, provide opportunities to meet with ESS staff, and complete the transition.

“We recognize the importance of having a large, highly qualified pool of substitutes in a normal year. It’s even more pressing now in light of this pandemic,” said Dr. Daniel Spikes, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services.

ESS will manage the recruitment, hiring, training, and placement of substitutes. The program will include training, support and scheduling.

Lufkin ISD directs potential substitutes to log on to ess.com.

Previous: Lufkin ISD expresses their extreme need for substitute teachers

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

