Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week

Source: KTRE Staff
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a man has reported getting shot at for the second time since Sunday.

The latest shooting has police believing that neither shooting incident was a random act.

According to a report, officers were called to Southwood Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They spoke with a man in a vehicle who said someone in a dark gray Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at his vehicle. Officers noted his rear fender appeared to have been shot. The man nor his passenger were hurt.

The man, who lives in the area, is the same person who reported being shot at in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were initially unsure if that incident was motivated by road rage or something else, but now believe it was not related to road rage and not a random act, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.

In the Sunday incident, the man reported being shot at after he noticed a gray car behind him, driving erratically. He said he stopped at the intersection of Copeland Street and Southwood Drive and yelled out the window, asking what they wanted. He said he made a turn, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the car to pull over. That is when the car slowed and four black men fired multiple shots at him before driving away.

Previous report: Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar

