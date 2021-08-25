Lufkin preparing for fierce Legacy run attack

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) -The Lufkin Panthers are looking for different results this year against Tyler Legacy when they open the season Friday night.

The Pack lost to Legacy 70-32 to open up the 2020 campaign. Legacy used a strong running attack to hurt the Panther defense. The two main issues for Lufkin were Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell.

“We did not just lose that game, we got destroyed,” defensive end Cortland Stafford said.

Almost every team that Legacy played had issues with the duo who finished for over a combined 2,800 yards and 32 total rushing touchdowns.

“It set us back,” wide receiver Cameron Jackson said. “The confidence was not there. I am ready to get back on the field and redeem myself.”

Lufkin’s main focus is slowing down the two running backs that will soon be going to DI football: Miller with Texas and Donnell with Texas Tech.

”It is easy to do on paper but you have to go out there and put a hat on them and make tackles,” head coach Todd Quick said. “I think we understand it more but you have to adjust because game speed is different from practice speed. We have to adjust. How quick you adjust to that in the first quarter determines how many points you give up so you have to adjust quickly.”

Lufkin and Legacy will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night from Abe Martin Stadium.

