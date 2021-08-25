Savory breakfast pizza by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pizza for breakfast? Yes, please! Kids love this combination of bacon, cheese, and eggs, and it’s loaded with protein to keep them full.

Mama Steph’s Savory Breakfast Pizza

8 fresh eggs

1 tsp mayonnaise

Mrs. Dash or other flavorful seasoning with no salt

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

8 slices of bacon

3 cups frozen shredded hashbrowns

one can of crescent roll dough

one cup shredded pepper-Jack cheese

one cup shredded cheddar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×13 casserole dish with cooking spray.

Open crescent rolls, and lay them (there should be 8 in a can) in the bottom of the casserole dish. Use your fingertips to spread the dough across the bottom of the dish as you would pizza dough, until you have one continuous sheet of dough.

Make egg mixture: in a mixing bowl, crack 8 large eggs, and add the mayonnaise and red pepper flakes, and about 1 tsp of Mrs. Dash. Whisk together until combined and bubbly.

Fry bacon, cool, and then roughly chop with a large knife, or, to save time, use pre-cooked bacon.

Grate the two cheeses together on a plate.

Assemble:

Spread the frozen hash brown potatoes evenly across the crust.

Sprinkle half of the cheese over the top of the hash browns.

(If desired, add veggies next: chopped green onions, thinly sliced mushrooms, bell pepper, etc.)

Pour the egg mixture evenly across potatoes and cheese.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper, being careful not to over-salt.

Arrange bacon pieces evenly over the top.

Place in hot oven, and bake for about 35 minutes (until no longer jiggly and wet in center.)

Top with the other half of cheese, and stick back in the oven until the cheese is melted, 5-6 more minutes.

Remove from oven, and allow to set up for 5-10 minutes.

Cut into squares and serve.

TIPS: Time-savers include using pre-grated cheese, pre-cooked bacon, and even Egg Beaters instead of cracking the eggs out one-by-one.

If your family doesn’t like the heat of red pepper flakes or pepper-jack cheese, feel free to omit or switch out with other cheese or seasoning. Also, substitute turkey bacon or vegetarian bacon slices if you prefer.

This delicious “pizza” is actually very easy to pick up and take on the go, if needed. Because it uses fewer eggs than other similar recipes, it’s a bit more dense and sturdy, and of course, the flavors are wonderful!

