S’mores snack bars by Mama Steph

S’mores snack bars by Mama Steph are fun to make and great with a cold glass of milk.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These bars are not difficult to make, and when they’re cooled, pack well into school lunches if you use a plastic container.

S’mores snack bars

Crust:

1 cup plain flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 stick butter, melted

Beat together the crust ingredients in a mixing bowl until moist and crumbly. Press firmly across the bottom of a Pam-sprayed 9x9-inch baking dish.

Next add:

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Top the crust with chocolate chips and then marshmallows.

BAKE: at 375 for 12 to 15 minutes, or until marshmallows are toasted.

These cut best when cooled off completely.

You can cut more easily, also, by spraying your knife with Pam.

