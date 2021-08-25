East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center

Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center turned himself in at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Delvin Deon Bailey.

SCSO said witnesses saw Bailey and Bennett fighting at a party and during the fight, Bennett allegedly shot and killed Bailey and fled the scene.

Previous: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting

