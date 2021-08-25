Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center turned himself in at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Delvin Deon Bailey.

SCSO said witnesses saw Bailey and Bennett fighting at a party and during the fight, Bennett allegedly shot and killed Bailey and fled the scene.

