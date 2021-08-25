East Texas Now Business Break
Temporary COVID-19 antibody infusion center planned for Nacogdoches

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court has approved a lease agreement for a building to house a temporary COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches.

The infusion center would be located in a building at 320 Russell Blvd.

According to Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, the state is supposed to finalize the plan Wednesday afternoon. It will be a state operated center that the county and city requested about two weeks ago.

The commissioners approved the lease on Tuesday. The lease will be on a month-by-month basis and commissioners said it should be operational shortly. It can only be utilized by physician referral.

City and county spokespersons say more information should be available as soon as tomorrow.

