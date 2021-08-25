East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TxDOT launches drunk driving prevention campaign

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last year there were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities which means every nine hours, someone dies from a drunk driving accident in the state of Texas.

In an effort to reduce these statistics, TxDOT is launching its summer drunk driving prevention campaign.

The new campaign highlights the extensive human toll that drinking and driving can have, and it features personal accounts from offenders, victims, families of those who survived and others whose lives have been shattered as a result of impaired driving.

With the Labor Day holiday just a couple of weeks away, officials are reminding drivers to end the streak by driving sober and have a designated driver available when consuming alcohol.

For more information on this campaign you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Maddux building material and hardware is one of several lumber outlets in Lufkin that have been...
Lufkin businesses sees lumber prices come down for month of August
Lufkin lumber prices lowering
Lumber prices come down for month of August
Martinsville ISD
Martinsville ISD closed for remainder of week due to illness
Panola County Judge Retires
Panola County Judge Retiring
Arp Teacher
Arp Teacher