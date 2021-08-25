East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Zavalla artists create mural for Make A Wish Foundation

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creating a painting is often a very individualistic happening. An artist takes ownership of the canvas and the final piece is solely the creation of the one holding the artist’s brush. Quite the opposite happened recently in Zavalla.

Five local artists painted together children among dandelions and bubbles. The subjects are on three separate canvases that hang side by side. The collaboration is a gift to Houston’s Make A Wish Foundation.

Collaborating artist, Lavon Hopkins said the project touched each artist.

“We all have grandchildren, and knowing what a sadness it is whenever you have a child with a bad disease, so it was really a joy to be able to do this and to give it to the foundation,” Hopkins said.

The ladies even wrote a short poem to accompany the painting.

“If bubbles were wishes, and wishes could fly, If bubbles were wishes, there would be no more good-byes,” Hopkins recited.

The paintings are currently hanging in Renfro’s Art Shop on Highway 63 in Zavalla. Once they’re delivered to Houston, they will hang in the Make a Wish board room. Artists hope it will remind decision makers about the job they’re doing for youngsters.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Woden ISD
Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of week

Latest News

Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz In Tyler
Sewer Smoke
Sewer Smoke
Tyress Gibson
Tyress Gibson: One Year Later
Gregg County Spay Neuter Vouchers
Gregg County Spay Neuter Vouchers
Adult Programs Return
Adult Programs Returning To Tyler Library