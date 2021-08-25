Zavalla artists create mural for Make A Wish Foundation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creating a painting is often a very individualistic happening. An artist takes ownership of the canvas and the final piece is solely the creation of the one holding the artist’s brush. Quite the opposite happened recently in Zavalla.

Five local artists painted together children among dandelions and bubbles. The subjects are on three separate canvases that hang side by side. The collaboration is a gift to Houston’s Make A Wish Foundation.

Collaborating artist, Lavon Hopkins said the project touched each artist.

“We all have grandchildren, and knowing what a sadness it is whenever you have a child with a bad disease, so it was really a joy to be able to do this and to give it to the foundation,” Hopkins said.

The ladies even wrote a short poem to accompany the painting.

“If bubbles were wishes, and wishes could fly, If bubbles were wishes, there would be no more good-byes,” Hopkins recited.

The paintings are currently hanging in Renfro’s Art Shop on Highway 63 in Zavalla. Once they’re delivered to Houston, they will hang in the Make a Wish board room. Artists hope it will remind decision makers about the job they’re doing for youngsters.

