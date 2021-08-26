AC hires former NJCAA coach of the Year Steven DeMeo

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball team is just weeks out from the first practice since 2020 and they finally know who their coach will be.

Angelina College confirmed the hire of Steven DeMeo. DeMeo was hired in May of 2019 by St.John’s University in New York. Before that he made a name for himself in the NJCAA ranks.

DeMeo led Northwest Florida State College to a 2015 NJCAA National title. He was also selected as the 2015 Spalding NJCAA Coach of the Year. In his six years with the Raiders, DeMeo went 170-27. On top of the national title, the Raiders made another Final Four appearance and to the Elite Eight three more times.

DeMeo takes over for Nick Wade, who announced his departure to join Lee College in Baytown as their new head basketball coach and Athletic Director.

