East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sees increase ICU bed availability as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Deep East Texas, a significant number of ICU beds have opened up.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 166 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is up six from the day before. As of Wednesday, 17 ICU beds were open in the area, 14 more than the day before.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Tisha Yancy teaches special education at Arp Elementary.
East Texas teacher comes full circle, inspires students to chase dreams
East Texas Teacher inspires students to follow their dreams - Tisha Yancy
East Texas teacher inspires students to follow their dreams
State deploys additional 2,500 medical staff to assist with COVID-19 response
Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber