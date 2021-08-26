First Alert: Dodging daily downpours in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few scattered downpours bubble up once again this afternoon as minor disturbances track from east-to-west across the upper Texas coastline.

Some of the heavier downpours will contain lightning and gusty winds until the sun goes down. Once we lose the heat of the day, much of the activity should fizzle away.

Now that the heat dome has shifted out of Texas, we will keep some modest rain chances in play from now through this weekend. These rain chances will mainly be confined to the afternoon and early evening hours during the peak heating of the day.

The combination of the heat dome moving away and some daily rain showers and storms entering the picture will lead to daytime highs coming down into the lower 90′s over the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny to even mostly cloudy at times as we will have an easterly breeze pick up, especially by Sunday.

As we transition toward next week, our eyes will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical mischief looks to target the northern Gulf coast.

We now have advisories and an official forecast track for what is now Tropical Storm Ida. Computer model guidance and the track from the National Hurricane Center now has the southern Louisiana coastline as the most likely destination for a landfalling hurricane on Sunday afternoon.

In terms of impacts, should Ida track into Louisiana, then we would see minimal impacts early next week.

