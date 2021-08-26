East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Dodging daily downpours in the days ahead

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few scattered downpours bubble up once again this afternoon as minor disturbances track from east-to-west across the upper Texas coastline.

Some of the heavier downpours will contain lightning and gusty winds until the sun goes down.  Once we lose the heat of the day, much of the activity should fizzle away.

Now that the heat dome has shifted out of Texas, we will keep some modest rain chances in play from now through this weekend.  These rain chances will mainly be confined to the afternoon and early evening hours during the peak heating of the day.

The combination of the heat dome moving away and some daily rain showers and storms entering the picture will lead to daytime highs coming down into the lower 90′s over the weekend.  Skies will be partly sunny to even mostly cloudy at times as we will have an easterly breeze pick up, especially by Sunday.

As we transition toward next week, our eyes will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical mischief looks to target the northern Gulf coast.

We now have advisories and an official forecast track for what is now Tropical Storm Ida.  Computer model guidance and the track from the National Hurricane Center now has the southern Louisiana coastline as the most likely destination for a landfalling hurricane on Sunday afternoon.

In terms of impacts, should Ida track into Louisiana, then we would see minimal impacts early next week. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today