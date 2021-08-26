East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Greta Van Susteren discusses reliance on deals with Taliban for U.S. exit

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Chief Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now discussing the attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Susteren said the U.S. exit from Afghanistan is dependent on deals made with the Taliban to provide security around the airport but they cannot be trusted.

She said she expects the Taliban to protect ISIS as it protected Al Qaeda in the past.

Susteren says “it’s terrifying the level of horror that could happen after the U.S. pulls out”, and that she expects the Taliban to be “vicious” towards women and allies of the U.S.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

Latest News

Tisha Yancy teaches special education at Arp Elementary.
East Texas teacher comes full circle, inspires students to chase dreams
Greta Van Susteren discusses reliance on deals with Taliban for U.S. exit
Greta Van Susteren discusses reliance on deals with Taliban for U.S. exit
East Texas Teacher inspires students to follow their dreams - Tisha Yancy
East Texas teacher inspires students to follow their dreams
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Deep East Texas