Hocutt confirms, Pac-12 not expanding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt confirmed that the Pac-12 will not be expanding in remarks made at the Texas Tech Athletics 2021 Kickoff Party Thursday night, ending speculation that one or more Big 12 teams might join that conference.

The Associated Press reports that with Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.

“The decision by Texas and Oklahoma led to significant instability in college athletics and I don’t think instability is good for college athletics, particularly given all the other issues that are facing us right now,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told The Associated Press. “I think you heard my colleagues in the ACC and Big Ten agree with that position that we need to bring a stability back to college athletics.”

Hocutt said keeping the Big 12 together is his highest priority, and that he’ll be part of a committee looking to replace Texas and Oklahoma.

“Right now our complete focus is to make the Big 12 conference as strong as it can possibly be,” Hocutt said. “I expect that Texas Tech will play a leadership role in that. We’re going to be a Power 5 conference, and we’re not going to stop talking about being relevant nationally, competing for national championships.”

Hocutt and TTU Head Football Coach Matt Wells both spoke at the event at the Sports Performance Center Thursday night.

