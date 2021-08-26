Hudson bringing back volleyball after 34 year hiatis

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The old Hornet gym at Hudson ISD has new life and energy with the district bringing back volleyball.

It is the only gym in the district that has lines for volleyball on the court. Makes sense since it was the home of the sport back in 1987 when the district last had a team. The discussion to bring back a team started before the pandemic and with schools trying to return to normal, the sport was added for 2021 for the high school and junior high.

“We play junior varsity teams from around the area,” head coach Derrek Lilard said. “We hope to ask the UIL and be approved next year to join up with a varsity district when they do realignment.”

Lilard who also coaches the girls soccer team thought this was a good opportunity for him to step up and help the district.

“When I heard we were starting volleyball a year before COVID hit, I talked to coach Glen Kimble and said, ‘Look I would be very interested in taking on that job responsibility and am up for a new task and challenge,’” Lilard said. “It has been every part of that with a new task and challenge.”

The team held tryouts at the end of last school year and started practice at the beginning of August. The Lady Hornets are starting from square one of basic volleyball 101.

I play softball,” Krystyne Powell said. “It seemed fun. My friends were doing it so I decided to do it with them.”

Many of the girls play other sports so they are athletic but picking up volleyball has its ups and downs for them.

”It has been a change,” freshman Kenley Clifton said. “I have watched videos to learn a new skill but mostly I just figure it out out here.”

Each girl on the team tries to stay positive. They have yet to win a match but have won some sets along the way.

”It is cool because we get to experience things that we have not experience in Hudson for a long time,” sophomore Tayla Marshall said.

They may not win a match this year but that has not stopped them from being competitive.

”We have to focus on the small victories and build off those victories,” Lilard said.

