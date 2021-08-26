Lumber prices come down for the month of August

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fluctuating lumber prices have been a pain for home improvement builders and contractors alike in recent months. With the transition to the fall season soon to come, experts are saying the prices you see might mark the end of recent highs, at least for now.

“Right now we are seeing, kind of the bottom, maybe of the prices falling,” said Sloan Maddux, sales and special orders associate at Maddux Lumber and Hardware in Lufkin. “Everything but say plywoods and patterns are pretty well down to levels we haven’t seen since 2019 probably. OSB is about as low as it’s gonna be for a while.”

Maddux sees customers every day and has watched the roller coaster of lumber prices happen throughout the year. Sometimes, customers will express their frustration with prices to staff, but right now, prices are better than they have been in months.

“Plywood is staying up a bit,” said Maddux. “OSB is a big factor that people always want to look at and it’s quite a bit down, and then all the other lumber the dimensional lumber is pretty well as low as it’s been since before everything started going crazy.”

Back in July, some shopping for lumber in East Texas were finding the prices of a single sheet of plywood had doubled--- around 80 dollars or more depending on type and measurements. Today a sheet of shop plywood at maddux ranged from about 40-60 dollars according to their online catalog. Prices have been going down slowly but surely throughout August. There will still be some variation, but stores like Maddux are operating on a best-price-first basis to avoid any unnecessary frustration.

“On a best price scenario, we are gonna give our best price first and we are usually the leader around here because of that because we are consistent and put our best foot forward,” said Maddux.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.