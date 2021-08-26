Monthly pandemic aid available for former foster children in Texas who “aged out” of system

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Federal funding is available for young adults who were formerly in the Texas foster care system.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 27 can qualify for up to $1,000 a month for basic necessities including groceries, rent, cell phone bills, higher education, and more through the program PanAid.

“When you age out of foster care and you don’t have that support system, you don’t have a home to go to during college holiday breaks, or someone to walk you through a resume... they’re already experiencing a lot of hardships,” said Megan Ransom, the chief of staff of the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS).

Young Adult Pandemic Aid, or PanAid, is a $9 million dollar federally funded program, and all of the money distributed won’t have to be paid back by any of the recipients.

“It’s federal funding and it is flexible, but there is a time limit on it and we have to get it pushed out the door by the end of this year,” said Ransom. “So I think that’s a real need right now is finding these young adults.”

TACFS has partnered with organizations across the state, including their financial distribution partner Monarchy Family Services.

To qualify for PanAid, you must have “aged out” of the Texas foster care system and apply between you 18th and 27th birthday.

For more information on how to apply for PanAid, click here.

