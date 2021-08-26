East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another heat advisory is in effect today.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon.  Humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.  There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  Another slight chance for rain is in the forecast for Friday afternoon.  Temperatures will begin decreasing slightly into the weekend, but the forecast this weekend through early next week is still somewhat uncertain.  A tropical system will likely develop to our south in the next few days and drift into the Gulf of Mexico.  Depending on the track of this potential tropical cyclone, chances for rain may increase this weekend into early next week with well below average temperatures across the area.  However, if the track of the storm takes it farther east, chances for rain will remain slight this weekend into early next week for East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert: Scattered downpours will take a slight edge off the heat
