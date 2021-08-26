Nacogdoches and Lufkin Recycling provides an alternate option for eco-friendly residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas recycling company is quite literally going the extra mile to get the job done.

Nacogdoches Recycling and Lufkin Recycling is a small business that has been around for just over two years. Joe Dodson and his wife run the business with a permit from both cities. He estimates on average that he saves about 75 thousand pounds of plastic from going into the ground in a year. Big waste companies in bigger cities can afford to recycle and ship out the material as exports. However, in parts of East Texas it’s up to private companies to make an extra effort.

“I’m picking up just recycling, and then I take that to different places,” said Dodson. “I take cardboard to the city of Nacogdoches, I bring glass to Lufkin, and then I take everything else to a private recycler in Kilgore”

If recycling isn’t handled properly, Dodson says little particles called microplastics can get into the air or groundwater. The landfills take precautions against this when they receive and dispose of plastic waste, but some residents incorrectly dispose of recyclable materials on their own through burying, burning, or dumping.

“I think they need to recycle,” said Garrison resident Sharon Williams. “Our trash dumps are getting so full and there’s so much stuff that won’t break down and it’s just there forever.”

One of the biggest problems that hurts any potential rise in recycling is mixing in trash. Nacogdoches recycling runs through a single stream service where the customer can be easily reached to change any negative habits of mixing in trash with recycling. Dodson believes the future of recycling lies with private companies like his, and that it’s still easier to go green than you might think.

“What I want people to know is that there are options for recycling and it can be easy and convenient,” said Dodson. “It doesn’t have to be difficult. That’s the whole heart behind Nacogdoches recycling and Lufkin recycling is making it easier for you to do it. The easier it is, the more you’re going to recycle.”

