East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sheriff: Man caused $345K damage to drilling rigs by stealing copper cables

Man accused of stealing copper cables from drilling rigs
Man accused of stealing copper cables from drilling rigs
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to oil rigs by stealing copper cables.

David Lawrence Haynes of Monahans has been charged with theft of regulated material, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of heroin and criminal mischief.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Haynes was arrested on Saturday morning as he was leaving a Nabors drilling yard. Deputies reportedly found Haynes with stolen copper cable, a cable cutting tool and heroin.

The arrest came following a two-month-old investigation by the office’s Oilfield Theft Section.

Haynes allegedly cut the generator cables from three drilling rigs in the yard, causing $345,000 worth of damage.

His bond was set at $62,500.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
State, with local support launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches
Maddux building material and hardware is one of several lumber outlets in Lufkin that have been...
Lufkin businesses sees lumber prices come down for month of August

Latest News

Carthage beats Crosby 27-24
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas
Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased
SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust globally
COVID considerations, raises and more in tonight's board meeting.
Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff
Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives, 10 days COVID relief for staff
Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack
Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack