East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Suspect flees in underwear during arrest for June shooting

Hawkings was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault.
Hawkings was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that took place in June.

James Dean Hawkins was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault and terroristic threat to a family, as well as evading arrest.

Police initially issued a warrant for Hawkins’ arrest after Crime Stoppers tips helped link him to a shooting on June 27.

During that event, Hawkins allegedly approached the male victim as he walked on Stratford Ave around midnight. He then reportedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun as he accused the victim of stealing his bicycle, shooting the other man multiple times when he denied any theft. The victim survived his injuries and was able to identify Hawkins from a photo lineup.

Law enforcement moved to arrest Hawkins on Wednesday. He was initially spotted walking down N. Beverly Dr. wearing a black hat and jean shorts. Hawkins appeared to be carrying a shirt as he headed toward a barn down the road. Based on the violent nature of the charges against him, officers decided to wait for backup before taking him into custody.

Police began the search once additional officers arrived, and quickly located Hawkins on the west side of the building. When confronted with law enforcement, Hawkins allegedly went to grab his shorts before fleeing from officers wearing a black hat, shoes, and a red thong.

Hawkins was eventually found in a wooded area lying in a pile of shrubbery. He was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threat of a family, and evading arrest.

A judge has set Hawkins’ total bond at $29,500.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week
The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center

Latest News

Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased
SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust globally
COVID considerations, raises and more in tonight's board meeting.
Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff
Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives, 10 days COVID relief for staff
GLADEWATER GILMER GAME
GLADEWATER GILMER GAME
CARTHAGE GAME
CARTHAGE GAME