Suspect flees in underwear during arrest for June shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that took place in June.

James Dean Hawkins was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault and terroristic threat to a family, as well as evading arrest.

Police initially issued a warrant for Hawkins’ arrest after Crime Stoppers tips helped link him to a shooting on June 27.

During that event, Hawkins allegedly approached the male victim as he walked on Stratford Ave around midnight. He then reportedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun as he accused the victim of stealing his bicycle, shooting the other man multiple times when he denied any theft. The victim survived his injuries and was able to identify Hawkins from a photo lineup.

Law enforcement moved to arrest Hawkins on Wednesday. He was initially spotted walking down N. Beverly Dr. wearing a black hat and jean shorts. Hawkins appeared to be carrying a shirt as he headed toward a barn down the road. Based on the violent nature of the charges against him, officers decided to wait for backup before taking him into custody.

Police began the search once additional officers arrived, and quickly located Hawkins on the west side of the building. When confronted with law enforcement, Hawkins allegedly went to grab his shorts before fleeing from officers wearing a black hat, shoes, and a red thong.

Hawkins was eventually found in a wooded area lying in a pile of shrubbery. He was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threat of a family, and evading arrest.

A judge has set Hawkins’ total bond at $29,500.

