Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be another beautiful but hot and sunny day as highs warm into the middle 90s areawide with heat index values ranging from 101 to 108 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 PM this evening. Please stay cool and drink plenty of water today! We will see a few scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the afternoon before skies quiet down after sun set. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as well, but temperatures should trend a bit cooler as highs mainly range in the lower to middle 90s with another round of afternoon showers and thundershowers possible. Fast forward to the weekend and coverage for our rain should slightly increase to give us all a better shot at some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout both Saturday and Sunday. This trend will likely continue into Monday thanks to new developments in the tropics. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained winds of 35 mph. This storm system is expected to form into Tropical Storm Ida later today and will likely make landfall in northwestern Cuba Friday night before entering the Gulf of Mexico very early Saturday morning. Once in the warm waters of the Gulf, Ida is expected to strengthen into a category two hurricane by Sunday morning before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast very early Monday morning close to major category three strength. The general consensus with the tropical models is that landfall will take place somewhere along the eastern half of the Louisiana coastline. If so, East Texas COULD see showers and storms from this system. If soon-to-be Ida tracks further to the west, then impacts to East Texas will begin to increase. We will keep a very close eye on this system and will continue to keep you updated with the latest. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and monitor our free First Alert Weather Apps. By the second half of Tuesday our forecast begins to dry back out as well as warm up. Expect temperatures to sit hot and humid in the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

