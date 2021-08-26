Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas

East Texas Now Business Break
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained winds of 35 mph. This storm system is expected to form into Tropical Storm Ida later today and will likely make landfall in northwestern Cuba Friday night before entering the Gulf of Mexico very early Saturday morning.

Once in the warm waters of the Gulf, Ida is expected to strengthen into a category two hurricane by Sunday morning before making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast very early Monday morning close to major category three strength.

The general consensus with the tropical models is that landfall will take place somewhere along the eastern half of the Louisiana coastline. If so, East Texas COULD see showers and storms from this system. If soon-to-be Ida tracks further to the west, then impacts to East Texas will begin to increase. We will keep a very close eye on this system and will continue to keep you updated with the latest. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and monitor our free First Alert Weather Apps.

