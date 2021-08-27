East Texas Now Business Break
Critical Race Theory banned from being taught in Texas schools starting Sept. 1

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many new Texas laws will be in effect starting September 1st, including House Bill 3979 on Critical Race Theory. The bill will ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Texas schools.

However, there is some controversy on what this bill actually means. Experts say Critical Race Theory is typically not taught in grades kindergarten through 12th.

Even though they are banning this, they are still requiring teachers to teach on America’s history of racism along with current events.

Isaac Christiansen, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Midwestern State University, said he believes the people behind this bill might have the wrong interpretation of what CRT actually means.

“Critical Race Theory is not about white guilt,” Christiansen said. “It is not about making people feel guilty today for things that were done a long time ago. It is not about ascribing social patterns to individuals that have nothing to do with those social patterns.”

“In a way, this is sort of an ostrich bill,” Christiansen said. “It is a way to stick our heads in the sand and ignore the issues of persistent racial inequality in our society on a systemic and institutional level.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

