Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting

Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Diboll Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Aug. 15.

Des Bernard Shelby, of Diboll, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge, a Class A misdemeanor bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and a Class B misdemeanor for striking a fixture or highway landscape.

Shelby’s collective bond amount has been set at $353,000.

According to a spokesperson for the Diboll Police Department, DPD officers were dispatched out to the 600 block of Ash Street at about 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 15 in reference to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found Jermaine Lamar Oliphant dead of an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

During the investigation, witness statements led police to enough evidence for them to obtain an arrest warrant for murder for Shelby. DPD officers arrested him Thursday.

The Diboll Police Department spokesman said they cannot comment on a motive at this time.

