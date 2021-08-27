First Alert: Dodging downpours, breezy, and not as hot this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The first week of Friday night football in the Red Zone looks mainly dry for most locales. There is a chance we could have a couple of lingering showers and rumbles of thunder somewhere in our coverage area around kickoff time. However, I would anticipate only minimal delays and impacts with most games kicking off without too many problems from Mother Nature.

Our weekend will feature more cloud cover and not as much heat as a couple of different features will contribute to this heat relief.

On Saturday, an upper-level disturbance that is drenching New Orleans and southern Louisiana today will be moving westward and bring us a 60% chance of scattered, heavy downpours. Some of the heavier downpours on Saturday will contain some frequent lightning and gusty winds. With better rain odds in place for tomorrow, look for highs to be in the lower 90′s.

Sunday will feature just a 20% chance of showers as we see high clouds increase in association with Hurricane Ida. This will hold daytime highs down into the lower 90′s as our winds pick up in speed, coming in from the east at 15 to 20 mph.

The start to the work week will also feature mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions as Hurricane Ida weakens while lifting northeast through Louisiana. Rain chances will be low to start the week as dry air gets pulled into East Texas, temporarily.

Once Ida weakens and lifts into the Mississippi River Valley, we could see a few feeder bands of rain set up on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a 40% chance of scattered downpours on those two days.

