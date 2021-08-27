East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be another warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies. Today’s heat will not be at “Heat Advisory” criteria but please still try to stay cool and drink plenty of water today! We will see a few scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the afternoon and early evening. Rain will not be widespread near kick off time, but a few showers could still be around at this time before totally falling apart after sunset. Fast forward to the weekend and coverage for our rain should slightly increase to give us all a better shot at some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout both Saturday and Sunday. This trend could continue into the first half of Monday as Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strengthen into a major category three hurricane by Sunday morning before making landfall along the southeastern Louisiana coast Sunday night. East Texas COULD see showers and storms from this system over the weekend and early Monday but impacts for now remain low. We will keep a very close eye on this system and will continue to keep you updated with the latest. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and monitor our free First Alert Weather Apps. By the second half of Tuesday our forecast begins to dry back out as well as warm up. Expect temperatures to sit hot and humid in the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

